Punjab BJP appoints 6 new district chiefs

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed six new district presidents to strengthen the party’s organisational structure in poll-bound Punjab. The appointments were made by BJP’s state president Kewal Singh Dhillon with the consent of party’s national president Nitin Nabin. (HT File)

Sandeep Singh Brar has been appointed district president of the party’s unit in Faridkot, Sanjeev Manhas of Hoshiarpur Rural, Neten Gupta Nannu of Hoshiarpur Urban, Anoop Sharma of Khanna, Kuldeep Singh Bhangewala of Muktsar and Sarjiwan Jindal of Sangrur-I, according to an official release.

The appointments were made by BJP’s state president Kewal Singh Dhillon with the consent of party’s national president Nitin Nabin. Congratulating the newly appointed office-bearers, Dhillon expressed confidence that they would work with dedication to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, expand its organisational base, and effectively take the policies and welfare initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led central government to every section of society. The appointments come as part of the state unit’s ongoing organisational expansion and efforts to reinforce its presence across the state ahead of future political and electoral engagements.