Underside of Andheri’s Gokhale Bridge to become sports and recreation hub

MUMBAI: The BMC has proposed to transform the largely unused space beneath the newly reconstructed Gokhale Bridge in Andheri East-Vile Parle East into a public recreation hub featuring sports facilities, landscaped gardens and community amenities. The initiative aims to address the acute shortage of open spaces in adjoining areas. iMumbai, India - August 02, 2026: Beauty enhancement work is underway beneath the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri, Mumbai, as civic authorities carry out Sports arena and infrastructure improvement works to transform the space beneath the flyover in mumbai, India, on Sunday, August 02, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The proposed project stretches from the Western Express Highway junction near N S Phadke Marg in Andheri East, where a botanical garden will be developed near the Hubtown area, to a plot adjoining the railway line which will house sporting facilities. These include pickleball courts, a cricket turf, football facilities, a skating park, a half-basketball court, an open gym and a children’s play area. In addition to these, the space will include study and seating areas, public toilets and an HBT public dispensary.

Dinesh Pallewad, acting assistant commissioner of K East ward, told HT that the initiative sought to reclaim neglected land beneath the flyover and convert it into a safe, vibrant public space that could be used by all age groups.

“The project was conceived, as Vile Parle, a densely populated suburb, has very few accessible public open spaces,” said a civic official from K East ward. “The facilities are expected to provide affordable recreational opportunities for children, youngsters and families, particularly those from middle-class neighbourhoods and nearby slum settlements.”

Pickleball, one of the key attractions proposed under the bridge, was chosen because it requires relatively little space and minimal infrastructure. “It only needs a flat playing surface and a net, making it ideal for the available land beneath the bridge,” the official said.

The initiative also aims to improve safety in the area. “The under-bridge space has remained neglected for years and has often attracted anti-social activities, including drug users,” said the civic official. “Activating the space with regular sporting and community activities is expected to increase footfalls and discourage illegal activities.”

The proposal comes after the completion of the long-awaited reconstruction of Gokhale Bridge in May last year, which has significantly improved east-west connectivity in Andheri. The BMC believes the project will complement the bridge by creating an attractive urban landmark.