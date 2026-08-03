Youth beaten to death near Parvati; five detained

A 22-year-old youth was allegedly beaten to death by a group of unidentified assailants near Vrindavan Nursery in the Panmala area off Sinhagad Road on Saturday. Police said five individuals have been detained in connection with the murder, and a search for the three juveniles is ongoing. According to police, a group of three to four unidentified persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and assaulted Ghodke with kicks and punches. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Shubham Raju Ghodke, 22, a resident of Charwad Vasti, Vadgaon Budruk.

According to the police, the attack took place around 9 pm near Vrindavan Nursery in the Panmala locality when he was returning home after attending the Anna Bhau Sathe Jayanti procession.

According to police, a group of three to four unidentified persons allegedly formed an unlawful assembly and assaulted Ghodke with kicks and punches. During the assault, the attackers allegedly shouted that he belonged to a rival group before repeatedly attacking him. Ghodke sustained severe injuries and succumbed to the assault.