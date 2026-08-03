Haryana forest workers protest outside min’s home; seek regular jobs, better wage

A large number of forest department workers from across Haryana on Sunday staged a protest outside Haryana minister for environment, forest and wildlife Rao Narbir Singh’s residence in Gurugram’s Civil Lines, demanding regularisation of services, a minimum monthly wage of ₹26,000 and restoration of the muster roll system. Police barricaded protesters during the march in Gurugram. Union warned of a nationwide Jail Bharo agitation on August 10 if demands remain unmet. (HT)

Organised by the Forest Department Workers’ Union, Haryana, affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the protest began with a gathering at Kamla Nehru Park before workers marched to the minister’s residence carrying placards and raising slogans. Police stopped the protesters outside the residence using barricades.

Union leaders said workers had been employed for several years on contractual terms without permanent jobs or adequate social security benefits. Union president Vijay Kumar and state general secretary Rajkumar Solanki alleged the Haryana government was weakening the forest department by shrinking its workforce and encouraging private nurseries. “The state needs to expand its forest cover through large-scale plantation drives. But the government is shrinking the department’s structure and shutting down government nurseries,” Solanki said.

Workers also alleged the existing billing system had led to misuse of public funds and reiterated their demand to restore the pre-2008 muster roll system, under which attendance was marked directly in government registers without contractors.

Their demands included a minimum monthly wage of ₹26,000, regularisation of eligible workers, a seniority list, pending salaries, arrears based on the revised minimum wage of ₹15,220, EPF and ESI benefits from 2017, promotion benefits, ₹10 lakh retirement benefits, Labour Welfare Board registration, ₹5 lakh compensation for workers injured in accidents, identity cards, uniforms, and toilets at forest nurseries and plantations on roadside, canal, railway and panchayat land.

Union leaders warned of a nationwide “Jail Bharo” protest on August 10 if their demands were not addressed. After the demonstration, which continued till 2pm, a delegation met Singh and submitted a memorandum.

According to the union, the minister invited representatives for a meeting at the Haryana Secretariat on August 12 at 12.30pm with senior forest department officials. “The minister assured the delegation that their concerns would be examined,” CITU Haryana general secretary Jai Bhagwan said.

Singh told HT, “We have called the union leaders for a meeting on August 12, where all concerned officials will also be present. We will come up with an appropriate resolution through dialogue after listening to their concerns.”

Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said, “Ample security was deployed at the site as per our security protocols. The protest was peaceful, and no instances of violence happened.”