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    Chandigarh: ₹5L for families of 4 boys dead in Haridwar tragedy

    Kataria visited the bereaved families in the evening and conveyed his sympathies while assuring them that the Chandigarh administration stood firmly with them. He said the loss caused immense grief to the entire city

    Updated on: Aug 3, 2026, 08:26:33 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday announced 5 lakh as financial assistance for each of the four families whose minor sons lost their lives after being swept away in the Ganga river during the Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar on July 31.

    The assistance was intended to provide immediate relief to the affected families during this period of immense hardship. (HT Photo)
    The assistance was intended to provide immediate relief to the affected families during this period of immense hardship. (HT Photo)

    Kataria visited the bereaved families in the evening and conveyed his sympathies while assuring them that the Chandigarh administration stood firmly with them.

    He said the loss caused immense grief to the entire city. He noted that the deceased boys belonged to economically weak families, with some living in extremely difficult financial circumstances.

    Announcing the relief from the Governor’s Discretionary Fund, the administrator said that while no monetary support could ever compensate for the loss of a child, the assistance was intended to provide immediate relief to the affected families during this period of immense hardship.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: ₹5L For Families Of 4 Boys Dead In Haridwar Tragedy
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: ₹5L For Families Of 4 Boys Dead In Haridwar Tragedy
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