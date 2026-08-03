Haryana retains top position in state GST collection growth in first 4 months of 2026–27 financial year

Having recorded the highest growth in State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) collections among all states in the 2025–26 fiscal year, the Haryana government has retained its leading position in the growth of post-settlement SGST collections during the first four months of 2026–27. Officials said that Haryana also recorded the highest growth in overall GST revenues among all states at 25% during July 2026, compared to the national average growth of 10%. (HT Photo for representation)

Citing the latest report released by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), state taxation officials said that Haryana’s post-settlement SGST collection for July 2026 stood at ₹5,135 crore compared to ₹4,027 crore in July 2025, registering 28% year-on-year growth. This is more than double the national average growth of 13% during the month.

Further, in the first four months of 2026–27 (April–July), Haryana recorded post-settlement SGST collections of ₹19,680 crore as against ₹15,055 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year, registering a growth of 31%. This was the highest growth among all states and substantially exceeded the national average growth of 17%, the spokesperson.

Officials said that Haryana also recorded the highest growth in overall GST revenues among all states at 25% during July 2026, compared to the national average growth of 10%. The state government in April also recorded the highest growth in state goods and service tax collections among all states in 2025–26 fiscal.

According to the CBIC report, Haryana had recorded a post-settlement SGST collection of ₹48,289 crore in 2025–26 fiscal, reflecting a growth of 21.5 % compared to ₹39,743 crore in 2024–25 financial year. This was significantly higher than the national average of 5.7%.

Officials said that Haryana’s total GST collection increased by 8.6% in the 2025–26 fiscal year, which was higher than the national domestic GST growth rate of 6.4%.