Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez to marry in August? Here's what we know

The coming weekend might see a big celebrity wedding, as footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly set to marry his longtime partner, Spanish-Argentinian model and influencer Georgina Rodriguez, on August 8. The couple got engaged in August 2025. Reports reveal Cristiano Ronaldo will marry Georgina Rodriguez on August 8

As per a report in Portuguese media outlet Correio da Manhã, the big day will take place in the Funchal Cathedral in Madeira, the island where Ronaldo was born and raised in a Catholic household. Due to his roots, a church wedding holds deep personal significance for the 41-year-old.

Following the ceremony, the celebrations are expected to move to the five-star Savoy Palace hotel. Local reports suggest that extensive reservations have been made at the luxury property, with multiple floors and exclusive bar areas set aside to accommodate the couple’s guests over the weekend.

Speculation over the privacy measures for attendees, including potential non-disclosure agreements and strict photography restrictions, has also been doing the rounds. However, neither Ronaldo nor Rodriguez has made any comment on the wedding or its details.

Rodriguez, 32, first met Ronaldo in 2016 while working at a high-end fashion boutique in Madrid. The couple has been together for a decade now and raises five children together.