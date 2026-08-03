Bengaluru founder says landlady hiked rent by 50%, then asked him to vacate: ‘Greed has no limit’

A Bengaluru-based actor and entrepreneur has called out his landlady for an exorbitant 50% rent hike and his subsequent eviction from the property. Vasant Marimuthu, founder and CEO of Teestra Lifestyle, took to the social media platform X to complain about the unjustified increase in his rent and his landlady’s “greed”. Vasant Marimuthu, founder and CEO of Teestra Lifestyle, said he was evicated with 30 days' notice.

Constant rent hikes Marimuthu claimed that his landlady had been hiking the rent every year beyond the usual 5 to 10%. This year, however, she increased the rent by an exorbitant 50%.

When the Bengaluru-based founder requested a formal rent agreement, the landlady used the pretext of her sister needing the property to evict him. Marimuthu claimed that the landlady gave him only a months’ time to vacate the house where he had been living for the last five years.

“Our landlady has been consistently hiking the rent every tenure (above the normal 5% or 10%) which is the normal - this year when she asked for a 50% hike, I requested her to make a fresh agreement - after a week, she comes back saying she needs the place for her sister moving in and has given us a 30 day notice,” Marimuthu claimed in his X post.

“Greed has no limit,” he wrote, adding that his landlady belongs to a family of doctors — implying that she is financially well-off and comes from a respected profession.