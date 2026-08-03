75k overspeeding challans in 5 months, Mohali undeterred

Despite issuing over 2.78 lakh traffic challans in the first five months of this year and reporting an average of nearly five road accidents every week, Mohali continues to grapple with overspeeding, with the violation accounting for the highest number of challans during the period. Trend marks a shift from last year when nearly 4 lakh helmet violations topped the chart. (HT Photo)

Data from the Mohali traffic police shows that between January 1 and May 31, 2,78,940 challans were issued, of which 75,152 were for overspeeding, 63,899 for non-usage of helmets, 49,679 for pillion riders without helmets, 14,017 for jumping traffic lights and 13,406 for disobeying police signals or refusing to provide information.

The trend marks a shift from 2025, when helmet violations topped the list. During the entire year, the Mohali police issued 6,58,730 challans and collected nearly ₹15 crore in penalties. Driver and pillion helmet violations together accounted for nearly 3.9 lakh challans, while overspeeding ranked third with 49,272 challans.

The rise in overspeeding violations comes amid a series of fatal crashes across the district this year where excessive speed figured as a major factor. In January, three people were killed after a speeding Fortuner crashed into a parked truck on PR-7 Airport Road in Zirakpur. Police had said preliminary investigation suggested the driver lost control because of overspeeding.

In May, a 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a Mercedes allegedly hit his motorcycle from behind in Sunny Enclave. Residents of the area blamed overspeeding and the absence of traffic-calming measures, including speed breakers and traffic signals, for repeated accidents on the stretch. Police had described it as the second fatal accident in the area this year.

Earlier this week, a 55-year-old woman died while her son and grandson were injured after a speeding Thar allegedly hit their motorcycle near the IISER traffic lights in Mohali as the family was on its way to offer prayers at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana.

Road safety expert Harpreet Singh said enforcement alone would not solve the problem. “If overspeeding continues despite extensive enforcement, it is time to complement policing with scientific speed management,” he said.

He said Mohali should identify its high-risk corridors, redesign them using self-explaining road principles and monitor average travel speeds instead of only counting challans. “The goal should be fewer crashes, not simply more challans,” he added.

DSP (Traffic) Karnail Singh said enforcement has been intensified through CCTV cameras, speed detection systems and regular nakas.