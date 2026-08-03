Punjab: School of Eminence model reducing gap between rich & poor, says Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday dedicated two new Schools of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar and Miller Ganj in Ludhiana, taking the district’s tally to 16. The chief minister also spent time interacting with students during his visit to the Miller Ganj school. (HT Photo)

The new campuses, built at a total cost of ₹14 crore, are equipped with modern classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, an auditorium and other advanced facilities.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “Today is a historic day for the people of Punjab, especially for the residents of Ludhiana. Two new Schools of Eminence buildings are being dedicated to the people. With this, Ludhiana now has 16 Schools of Eminence, highest in Punjab. After leading Punjab’s Industrial Revolution, Ludhiana is now emerging as a front-runner in the state’s Education Revolution.”

The chief minister said, “The School of Eminence model has been instrumental in significantly reducing the gap between rich and poor in access to quality education. Today, children from ordinary families are receiving facilities that are even better than those available in many private schools. These schools are helping children from humble backgrounds turn their dreams into reality by imparting them quality education.”

Giving project details, Mann said, “The School of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar has been completed at a cost of ₹10.62 crore. The new building has been constructed over 8,300 square yards and has 60 rooms, including 27 classrooms, seven modern laboratories, library, principal’s office, state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 500 students and nine washrooms.”

Speaking about the Miller Ganj school, he said the new building, completed at a cost of ₹3.48 crore, has been built over 1,800 square yards and had 22 rooms, including 11 classrooms, seven laboratories, principal’s office and six washrooms. An elevator has also been installed for the convenience of students.

The chief minister noted, “The infrastructure of 200 government schools in Ludhiana district has been significantly upgraded. Nearly 3 lakh students are studying in government schools across the district. Ludhiana now has 16 Schools of Eminence, 11 Schools of Brilliance and 35 Schools of Happiness.”

The chief minister also spent time interacting with students during his visit to the Miller Ganj school.

He applauded the 155 Ludhiana students who qualified the JEE and NEET examinations and 47 students who cleared the Punjab State Talent Search Examination. “Last year, 201 students from Ludhiana represented the district at the national level in various sporting events. They won a total of 25 medals, including seven gold medals, bringing pride to the district and the state,” he said, acknowledging the students’ achievements.

Asserting that sustained investment in education had transformed government schools into institutions of excellence, the chief minister said improved infrastructure, overseas teacher training and modern teaching practices had led to a growing preference for government schools among parents.

Mann said Punjab had risen from 27th to the number one position in school education across the country, reaffirming his government’s commitment to building a healthy, educated and drug-free Punjab through quality education for every child.

He further said, “The state government has prioritised education and has taken path-breaking initiatives in the education sector to transform the lives of people. No freebie or concession cards can eliminate poverty or other social maladies in the state, but education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious cycle by raising their standard of living. Therefore, the government is tirelessly making efforts to improve the standard of education and empower the common people.”