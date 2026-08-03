Woman run over by truck after falling off scooter due to a pothole

Thane: A 46-year-old woman who was on her way to inspect a flat at Anjur in Bhiwandi died on Sunday after she fell off the scooter her husband was riding and was subsequently run over by an oncoming truck. After receiving information about the incident, the Narpoli police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem. (PTI/Representative Image)

The accident occurred after the scooter hit a pothole near Rahanal village on the Thane–Bhiwandi road, police officers familiar with the matter told HT. Sunita Akshaylal Pal, 46, a resident of Manorama Nagar in Thane, died on the spot while her husband, Akshaylal Pal, sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

According to the Narpoli police, the couple was planning to buy a flat and were on their way to check out a property when the scooter skidded after hitting a pothole on the waterlogged road. While both Akshaylal and Sunita were thrown off the two-wheeler, Akshaylal landed on the side of the road while Sunita landed in the middle of the carriageway. A truck coming from behind then ran over her, resulting in her death, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, the Narpoli police reached the spot, conducted a panchnama, and sent the body to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital for a post-mortem. Grieving family members and residents demanded that the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation immediately repair potholes to prevent further tragedies. They also urged the authorities to provide financial assistance to the bereaved family.