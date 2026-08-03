Bharat Taxi launched in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

In what is billed to eliminate surge pricing and arbitrary fare hikes, a new government-backed, app-based, transport option has been launched last week for commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Introduced through the ministry of cooperation, the service named ‘Bharat Taxi’ promises fixed fares determined by the regional transport office (RTO) and is aimed at providing affordable, transparent and reliable travel. The platform also assures vehicle availability within about four minutes of booking, offering passengers a quicker and more dependable travel experience. Around 35,000 drivers have already registered with us, reflecting the growing trust in the platform”. (HT)

Mohit Mitra, city head of Bharat Taxi Pune, said, “Bharat Taxi offers government-approved fares across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Passengers will not face financial exploitation, and they can expect a safe ride within about four-and-a-half minutes of booking. Around 35,000 drivers have already registered with us, reflecting the growing trust in the platform”.

Plans are afoot to expand operations further in Pune. Unlike most private app-based aggregators, Bharat Taxi will operate entirely on government-approved fare structures, ensuring that passengers pay only the prescribed rates irrespective of traffic congestion, bad weather or peak-hour demand. While several private app-based cab companies operate in Pune, Bharat Taxi has been launched to provide a transparent alternative where fares remain fixed and passengers are protected from unexpected price increases. The initiative is expected to reduce complaints related to overcharging and provide commuters with an economical as well as safer travel option, especially those travelling during late hours.

The fare structure announced for Pune includes ₹18 per kilometre for auto-rickshaws, ₹24 per kilometre for motorcycles with pillion service, ₹25 per kilometre for motor sedans, and ₹32 per kilometre for SUVs. The service has also begun intercity operations, with Pune-Mumbai being the first route. Authorities plan to expand intercity services to Pune-Nashik, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Kolhapur in the coming months.

Anvi Mehta, a frequent passenger, said, “The launch of Bharat Taxi is a welcome step as it gives commuters much-needed relief. Many private operators charge extra in the name of surge pricing, and travelling alone at night often raises safety concerns. A government-rate service will help passengers, especially women, travel with greater confidence”.