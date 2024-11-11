Menu Explore
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pushpa 2 trailer drop: Fans can't keep calm as Allu Arjun's legacy film inches closer to release

ByAalokitaa Basu
Nov 11, 2024 01:29 PM IST

Pushpa season is approaching and fans of Allu Arjun are leaving no stone unturned to make every day on the internet feel like a celebration waiting to explode

Tollywood arguably launched one of it's biggest legacy hits back in December 2021, with Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj cementing himself as one of the most iconic on-screen characters, not just for the Andhra and Telangana audience, but for contemporary Indian cinema at large. Two, much celebrated National Award wins later, the actor is just a stone's throw away from bringing to audiences, the second installment of the blockbuster franchise. While it's nothing out of the ordinary for a trailer to trend as it is dropped, internet trends being hosted by fans of the actor has had the film trending high for the better part of a week now.

Anticipating Pushpa 2's trailer drop has fans of Allu Arjun in an online tizzy: Here's proof(Photos: Instagram/alluarjunonline)
Fans can't keep calm as they mark off the days on their calendar to reach November 15, which is when the trailer drop is being anticipated. Comments reflecting the online energy read: "All will be lost....Don't get burned. Can’t wait to see the mentallll massssss high of fans once the trailer releases. #Pushpa2TheRuleTrailer", "Oreyyy aa poster endi ra nayana vamoooooo🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵🥵 #Pushpa2TheRule", "Announcement of INDIA’s Biggest movie’s TRAILER might come today at any moment.. ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥", "The First Pan India Film to be Release in Bengali Language ... 🔥 ⚡⚡⚡#Pushpa2TheRule ⚡⚡⚡" and "Trailer Cut gonna be 💣Kutha Ramppp is a Small Word India isn’t Ready for this Blast🔥🔥".

While Allu Arjun's fans have the internet lit up 24x7, it can't be discounted how seminal the contribution of names like Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been to the film's rep with the audience. Rashmika's turn as Srivalli and Samantha's Oo Antava which's popularity was like a mini blockbuster in itself also have their own fan bases. As a matter of fact, the keynote item song from Pushpa 2 promises to pack twice the punch, what with Sreeleela also being brought on board along side Samantha.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, is set to release this December 5.

New Delhi
Monday, November 11, 2024
