Rashmika Mandanna wows with her blingy looks at friend's wedding; Banarasi saree to dazzling kurta set: Pics

Rashmika Mandanna kicked off the shaadi season by attending the wedding festivities of her good friend and celebrity stylist Shravya Varma. Pictures from the celebrations show the actor dressed in two stunning ensembles - a Banarasi saree and a dazzling kurta set. She ditched minimalism for bling. Take a look at what Rashmika wore. Rashmika Mandanna attends her friend and celebrity stylist Shravya Varma's wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna slays the wedding guest look

On Saturday night, Rashmika posted a picture with the newlywed couple on her Instagram stories. “And these two cuties are married,” she captioned the photo. The actor wore an orange and gold Banarasi silk saree for the wedding ceremony. Earlier, she had worn a heavily embroidered mustard kurta and palazzo set for one of the functions. Let's decode both the traditional ensembles.

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in an orange silk saree.

The Banarasi saree

Bling or nothing is Rashmika's fashion mantra this wedding season, and the orange silk saree fits the bill. The nine yards feature gold brocade embroidery. She wore the drape in traditional style, with pleats done elegantly on the front and letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. She paired the saree with a matching, half-sleeve silk blouse featuring a scoop neckline and a cropped hem.

Rashmika accessorised the nine yards with striking gold and emerald jewellery, including a choker necklace, jhumkis, and a statement ring. She added a pop of colour to the bright orange look with fuchsia pink block heels. With her silky, straight hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, berry-pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and mascara-adorned lashes.

The mustard kurta and palazzo set

For one of the wedding festivities, Rashmika wore a mustard kurta and palazzo pants set by designer Iqbal Hussain. Her pure dam zari kurta features kamdani work, zardozi kadhai, nakshi, kora and dabka embroidery in intricate paisley motifs. She paired it with jamawar palazzo pants and a lamè tissue dupatta.

Rashmika accessorised the ensemble with gold jewels, including rings worn on both hands and jhumkis. With her hair left loose in a centre parting, the actor chose a bindi, feathered brows, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, and smudged eyeliner for the glam.