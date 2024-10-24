Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika, Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan get together for Diwali ad in ethnic looks

Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Wamiqa Gabbi star in a new advertisement by Kalyan Jewellers. The jewellery brand released the video to celebrate the upcoming festival of Diwali. The stars wore gorgeous ethnic ensembles in the clip. Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan star in a new Diwali ad.

Celebs dazzle in ethnic looks for a new jewellery ad for Diwali

Kalyan Jewellers recently shared their new advertisement for Diwali on YouTube. The video features stars such as Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The video begins with Jaya Bachchan marvelling at a necklace, followed by Katrina Kaif. A snippet shows Rashmika inside a temple. Meanwhile, Kriti and Janhvi star together in one frame. The ad ends with Amitabh Bachchan wishing viewers “Happy Diwali”.

What did the stars wear in the Diwali ad?

Jaya Bachchan wore a simple, elegant cream silk saree styled with a matching silk blouse, red bangles, hair tied in a centre-parted bun, and minimal makeup. Meanwhile, Katrina wore a white embroidered kurta set featuring a short tunic kurta, flared sharar pants, and a matching dupatta. She styled the ensemble with a gold and emerald necklace and earrings, a matching bindi, centre-parted loose locks, and minimal glam.

As for Rashmika, the star wore two ensembles for the ad. The first outfit is a green, red and gold silk saree styled with a matching blouse. Meanwhile, for the second look, she chose a gold and red saree paired with a matching blouse. She accessorised both the drapes with temple jewellery, including a choker necklace, a long necklace, jhumkis, bracelets, and a mang tika.

Lastly, Kriti and Janhvi wore off-the-shoulder ensembles. While Janhvi's dress came in a red shade, Kriti's was in a purple hue. The two actors chose diamond necklaces and earrings for the accessories. While Kriti's jewels were adorned with emerald stones, Janhvi's featured rose gold stones.