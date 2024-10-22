Isha Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala to Ananya Panday: Celeb-inspired outfit ideas for Diwali parties

The auspicious festival of Diwali is here. As we gear-up to celebrate the five-day festival of Deepawali, preparations also begin in Indian households. Apart from deep-cleaning and decorating homes, buying new decor, and cooking delicacies, people also start deciding their looks for the upcoming Diwali bashes. In case you are unprepared, we have curated some celebrity-inspired looks for you to take cues from. Check them out. Isha Ambani, Kareena Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala and Ananya Panday serve Diwali outfit inspirations.

Celeb-inspired festive looks for Diwali 2024

Isha Ambani

Braid jewellery became all the rage during Anant Ambani's wedding, and this Isha Ambani look from one of the festivities should inspire you to add the accessory to your Diwali look. Pick a silk lehenga set and turn it into a show-stopping look with statement braid jewels, kadhas, mang tika, and a heavy necklace.

Alia Bhatt

Sarees are evergreen! This Diwali, give them a modern touch by taking cues from Alia. Choose a striking pink silk saree and style it with a heavily embellished bustier blouse. Statement jewellery, a sleek bun, and minimal makeup will add to its beauty.

Sobhita Dhulipala

A touch of modernity with traditions! Sobhita Dhulipala's lehenga set embraces this aesthetic. The cream ensemble features a strapless corset blouse, a net dupatta, and a flared lehenga skirt. Take cues from the star and pick a cream ensemble from your closet, and style it with a choker necklace, matching mang tika, kadhas, a braided hairdo, and minimal glam.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar's simple and elegant Chanderi silk organza saree is a great choice for Diwali this year. The beauty lies in the draping and styling. Like Bhumi, you can wear the saree pallu in front draping style and style the nine yards with a printed bralette blouse and a sheer jacket.

Kareena Kapoor

Attending a Diwali party but don't know what to wear? Take cues from Kareena Kapoor's purple threadwork lehenga by Anamika Khanna and bag a similar look for yourself. The oxidised silver jewellery, including bracelets, necklaces, jhumkis, rings, and the hair bun pin, add to its beauty.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's exquisite paisley motif-inspired Kashida embroidered saree is a great choice for when you want to play hostess at your Diwali bash. The drape will lend a regal touch and make heads turn wherever you go. You can either choose Katrina's simple styling or enhance the beauty with a centre-parted gajra-adorned bun, deep pink lipstick, a gold choker necklace, and matching earrings.

Sonam Kapoor

Florals for Diwali scream perfection. Sonam Kapoor's cream floral-printed kurta set is a great sartorial pick for Diwali puja with your loved ones. The relaxed silhouette adds comfort. Meanwhile, the rose gold, mirror cut-dana paisley motif embroidery adds a festive touch. The matching dupatta, draped on one end and knotted on the other end, lends a fuss-free aesthetic.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's black and gold Arpita Mehta lehenga will bring the bling to your party. The mirror-embellished strapless bustier blouse, lehenga skirt, and dupatta add a modern touch to your celebrations. At the same time, Ananya's choker necklace, centre-parted bun, bangles, minimal glam, and statement earrings lend the traditional elements.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Anita Dongre lehenga is for girls who love simple, elegant looks without ditching traditions and the beauty of ethnic dressing. This ivory lehenga will steal hearts at the Diwali parties you attend this year. Get yourself a similar look, and style it with a gajra-adorned hairdo, minimal glam, and gold or pearl accessories.

Janhvi Kapoor

For those who love experimenting and want to ditch ethnic wear for this year's Diwali bash, pick Janhvi's strapless blouse and skirt set. The gold ensemble features sequin embellishments and hugs the frame like a second skin.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's colourful lehenga made from vintage brocade sarees should inspire you to transform your mother's heirloom drapes into an evergreen lehenga. You can pair it with a contrasting silk blouse and a matching dupatta like Sara.