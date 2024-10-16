Menu Explore
Diwali 2024 calendar: When is Deepawali? What are the 5 days of the Festival of Lights; from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 16, 2024 12:51 PM IST

Diwali 2024: It is a five-day festival, which includes Dhanteras and Bhai Dooj celebrations. Here's a look at full 2024 Deepawali calendar.

The festive season has begun, and Diwali is one of the major festivals that Hindus celebrate during this time. Also known as Deepawali or Festival of Lights, it is celebrated annually with great pomp. As per the Hindu lunar calendar, it falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik - the darkest night of the year. On this day, Hindus decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, and twinkling lights. The celebrations last five days, each dedicated to a festival. Here's a look at this year's full Deepawali calendar. Also, find out when is Diwali.

Diwali or Deepawali celebrations last five days.
Diwali or Deepawali celebrations last five days.

(Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2024: Radhika Merchant to Rakul Preet Singh, 5 newlyweds who will celebrate for the first time)

Diwali 2024: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Diwali falls on October 31. As per Drik Panchang, Choti Deepawali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on the same day. Here are the shubh muhurat to keep in mind: 

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm

Pradosh Kaal - 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 6:22 am on October 31

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 8:46 am on November 1

Diwali 2024 Full Calendar: 5 days of the Festival of Lights

DateFestival
October 29Dhanteras
October 31Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)
October 31Diwali and Lakshmi Puja
November 2Govardhan Puja
November 3Bhai Dooj

The five days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Each day of Diwali celebrations has its own rituals and significance. Know all about them below. 

Day 1: Dhanteras

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. People worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this day and pray for prosperity and wealth. Devotees purchase new items, including gold coins, gold bars or gold jewellery.

Day 2: Naraka Chaturdashi or Choti Diwali

Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated on the second day. It honours Lord Krishna's triumph against the demonic Narakasura.

Day 3: Diwali

Diwali marks Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya. It also commemorates the victory of good over evil. On this day, people decorate their homes with earthen lamps (diyas), colourful rangoli, and lights. Devotees also perform Lakshmi and Ganesh Puja in the evening. 

Day 4: Govardhan Puja 

Indians celebrate Govardhan Puja after Diwali. It is dedicated to the worship of Govardhan parvat (mountain). It is said that by lifting the mountain, Lord Krishna rescued the people of Mathura from Lord Indra.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj

The last day of Diwali festivities is celebrated as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Beej, or Bhaiya Dooj. It celebrates the special relationship between brothers and sisters. 

Follow Us On