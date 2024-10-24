Menu Explore
Diwali 2024: Is Diwali on October 31 or November 1? Know correct date, puja muhurat, city-wise timings and more

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Oct 24, 2024 02:07 PM IST

Diwali 2024: As the festival of Diwali inches closer, know whether it will be celebrated on October 31 or November 1. Also, find out puja timings and more.

Diwali 2024: The festival of lights is right around the corner. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the time of the festive season when we deep clean our homes, gear up to deck every surface with flowers, lights and rangolis, and buy new clothes for attending parties and gatherings with loved ones. As the preparations begin, there is one confusion bugging everyone. Whether the festival is on October 31 or November 1? Read on to learn the correct date, puja timings, and traditions.

Diwali is the Festival of Lights, which is celebrated with pomp every year.
(Also Read | Diwali 2024 calendar: When is Diwali? When is Dhanteras? Know all about the 5 days of festival of light)

Diwali 2024: Is Deepawali on October 31 or November 1?

According to Drik Panchang, Diwali falls on Thursday, October 31. Meanwhile, Lakshmi Puja will also be performed on October 31, as the Amavasya moon will be visible that evening.

Diwali 2024: Puja timings, shubh muhurat and more

Diwali 2024Thursday, October 31
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat6:52 pm to 8:41 pm, October 31
Pradosh Kaal 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm 
Vrishabha Kaal6:52 pm to 8:41 pm 
Amavasya Tithi Begins6:22 am on October 31
Amavasya Tithi Ends8:46 am on October 31

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja city-wise muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, here are the city-wise puja timings for Lakshmi Puja.

CityTimings
New Delhi5:36 pm to 6:16 pm
Gurugram5:37 pm to 6:16 pm
Noida5:35 pm to 6:16 pm
Mumbai6:57 pm to 8:36 pm
Chandigarh5:35 pm to 6:16 pm
Pune6:54 pm to 8:33 pm
Chennai5:42 pm to 6:16 pm
Jaipur5:44 pm to 6:16 pm
Hyderabad5:44 pm to 6:16 pm
Kolkata5:45 pm to 6:16 pm
Bengaluru6:47 pm to 8:21 pm
Ahmedabad6:52 pm to 8:35 pm

Diwali 2024: Significance

Diwali is the Festival of Lights. It commemorates the victory of good over evil and Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya after completing their 14-year exile and defeating Ravana. People celebrate the auspicious day by decorating their homes, wearing new clothes, exchanging gifts with loved ones, eating delicious sweets, and making rangoli. Hindu devotees also worship Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. 

