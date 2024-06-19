How to upcycle your mom's Banarasi sarees to give your wardrobe statement pieces; 6 easy ideas to get you started

We have all grown up admiring our mothers and grandmothers wearing their beautiful Banarasi silk sarees during special puja ceremonies, while attending weddings, or other special events. In desi households, sarees are not just garments; there's a sentiment attached to them. We all eye our mother's or grandmother's wardrobe to update our own collection. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh wore a massive ₹1.2 crore diamond-encrusted watch to create history on Jimmy Fallon's show: Details) Check out easy ways to upcycle your mom's old Banarasi sarees. (Instagram)

While some pieces remain evergreen and get passed down through generations, others never get worn again because they go through some wear and tear. These pieces are too precious to get rid of, and here, upcycling becomes your best friend. Reusing your family's old Banarasi silk sarees might be a great way to preserve them and give them a modern update. Here are some ideas to get you started.

What is upcycling?

Upcycling refers to a process where you reuse old products and give them a second chance at life as something new. The result is a brand-new product of greater quality.

How to upcycle your mom's Banarasi sarees

Make a statement in a dress

This hack is for the Banarasi sarees that are too close to your heart but need some upcycling to shine. Reuse them by asking your tailor to stitch a dress or a trendy gown out of it. Take cues from your favourite celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kriti Sanon or Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. You can go risque like Kriti and Priyanka or stitch a strapless dress or a mini-length piece in your favourite silhouette.

Power dressing for the badass women

Power dressing, but make it ethnic! For the working woman who loves traditions and her job, power suits made with your mom's old Banarasi sarees are the answer. Pick your mom's brightest sarees and ask your tailor to stitch you a sleek blazer and pants set. You can style this attire with statement accessories. For those who love a subdued look, turn a white saree into a waistcoat and pants like Karisma Kapoor and layer it with a bright-coloured long coat.

Drape it like a dupatta

This is one of the easiest ways to upcycle your mom's old Banarasi saree! All you have to do is pick your favourite nine yards from her wardrobe, hem the borders, pleat it, and drape it like a dupatta. You can even experiment with the draping techniques to make the look shine. Choose a solid-coloured ensemble (preferably black or white) to pair with a bright-coloured saree, and you have a statement look.

Wear it like a skirt

This is another easy way to upcycle your mom's old Benarasi saree. Put those beautiful nine yards of grace to good use by asking your tailor to stitch a skirt out of it - it can be a lehenga, a bodycon skirt, or a dhoti skirt like the one Maitreyi Ramakrishnan wore for an event. You have enough fabric, and all you have to arrange is a good skirt lining to give the ensemble a structure.

Beauty of co-ord pieces

Co-ord pieces are here to stay. So, why not create some fun ethnic pieces using your mom's Banarasi saree? You can upcycle the nine yards to make a kurta-sharara set, a cropped blouse and skirt look, or a simple kurta and palazzo pants suit set.

Ethnic fun with anarkalis

Upcycling your mom's Banarasi saree to make an anarkali suit set or gown will be useful during the wedding season. If you have two sarees that can be upcycled, then you can play with the colour-blocking style statement like Shraddha's look in the above image. For those who love to experiment, ask your tailor to stitch an anarkali gown, as seen in the second image.