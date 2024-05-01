Karisma Kapoor's printed anarkali is made for enjoying summer weddings with effortless elegance; it costs...

Karisma Kapoor is known for her impeccable style, which has evolved over the years and proves her timeless sense of fashion. While the actor's collection of red carpet-ready gowns, breezy dresses and stylish co-ord sets are swoon-worthy, her Indian wear wardrobe, replete with classic silhouettes, becomes the point of envy. Recently, Karisma gave a glimpse of another stunning outfit she wore to an event - a green printed anarkali suit. The ensemble, versatile enough to be worn at summer weddings or other elegant events, is a true inspiration. Keep scrolling to check it out. Karisma Kapoor wore a printed anarkali to a recent event. Find the price of the elegant summer wedding look inside. (Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor wears a printed green-coloured anarkali

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Karisma Kapoor recently attended an event by Kalyan Jewellers and shared pictures from the occasion on Instagram. "Summer days," Karisma captioned her photos, showing the actor in a printed green anarkali suit set. The post features images of Karisma from a photoshoot, attending the Kalyan Jewellers event, and clicking a selfie with her fans. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label RI Ritu Kumar.

What is the price of Karisma Kapoor's anarkali?

The price of the anarkali Karisma Kapoor wore. (ri.ritukumar.com)

Karisma's RI Ritu Kumar anarkali suit is available on the label's website. It is called the Spruce Green and Multi Roshafi Anarkali Suit. The price of the ensemble is ₹1,50,000.

Karisma's mint green-coloured silk and cotton anarkali kurta features full-length sheer sleeves, a wide scoop neckline, a cinched design under the bust, and a pleated layered skirt reaching the ankles. Additionally, the floral design on the pleated skirt, broad embroidered borders, gold gota work on the borders, neckline, torso and cuffs, and sequin embellishments beautified the ethnic ensemble.

Karisma wore the kurta with churidar pants and a matching green net dupatta decked with dual-tone gota borders and sequin embellishments. The actor accessorised the ensemble with a gold and emerald necklace, matching earrings, and a statement ring. Lastly, centre-parted loose locks crowned with twisted braids, shimmering smoky eye shadow, berry-toned lips, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and rouge on the cheeks rounded off the glam picks.