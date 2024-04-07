 Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora make neutrals look chic; Karisma Kapoor-Amrita Arora stun in stylish fits on night out | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora make neutrals look chic; Karisma Kapoor-Amrita Arora stun in stylish fits on night out

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2024 08:27 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora enjoyed a dinner date at Manish Malhotra's residence in Mumbai. Here's what they wore.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora visited designer Manish Malhotra's residence last night. The BFFs stepped out in the city to enjoy an outing. The paparazzi clicked them outside Manish's house, dressed in perfection. While Karisma wore a simple printed midi dress and Amrita donned a stylish co-ord blush pink blazer, shorts and waistcoat set, Kareena and Malaika chose chic neutral outfits for the occasion. Scroll through to check out what the girl gang wore for their outing.

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora clicked outside Manish Malhotra's residence.
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora clicked outside Manish Malhotra's residence.

(Also Read | Loved Kareena Kapoor's printed kaftan for pyjama party with Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor? Check out it's whopping price)

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora clicked at Manish Malhotra's residence

The paparazzi clicks show Kareena Kapoor dressed in a neutral-coloured casual-chic ensemble. She chose a muted mint green shirt and taupe-coloured flared pants to enjoy the dinner outing with her girlfriends. While the blouse features a collared neckline, front button closures, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit, the pants have a mid-rise waist, flared hem, and a baggy silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with a pink beaded layered necklace, a Hermès Birkin bag, tan Birkenstock sandals, and a silver bracelet watch. A blushed, no-makeup look and a sleek top knot rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Malaika chose a white and black-coloured neutral ensemble to visit Manish Malhotra with her friends. She wore a sleeveless white corseted blouse featuring broad shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, boning on the bodice, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Black leather pants with a tapered look, high-rise waist, and side pockets completed the look. A white embellished clutch, black pumps, a stylish watch, a centre-parted sleek bun, dewy base, rouge on the cheekbones, darkened brows, and mascara on the lashes rounded off the styling.

On the other hand, Karisma Kapoor made a stunning appearance in a summer-ready printed midi dress featuring a multi-coloured abstract pattern. She styled the midi fit-and-flare ensemble with an over-the-body bag, sneakers, a loose braid, minimal gold jewellery pieces, deep red lip shade, and minimal makeup.

Lastly, Amrita Arora aced co-ord fashion for the occasion. She wore a blush pink notch lapel oversized blazer, a matching waistcoat, and high-waisted shorts. She styled the ensemble with tan peep-toe pumps, side-parted open wavy locks, a plum handbag, pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and darkened brows.

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora make neutrals look chic; Karisma Kapoor-Amrita Arora stun in stylish fits on night out
