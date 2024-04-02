Kareena Kapoor-Malaika Arora stun in stylish maxi dress, Karisma Kapoor serves an uber-cool look for girl's night in

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the success of her recently released film, Crew, last night with her girl gang. Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat met at Kareena's residence in Mumbai. Karisma shared pictures from their night-in on social media, and their outfits for the pyjama party will serve as a sartorial inspiration to upgrade your closet with statement-making casual looks. Check out what the divas wore inside. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhat celebrate the success of Crew. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and others celebrate Crew's success

Kareena Kapoor enjoyed the success of Rhea Kapoor's Crew at her home with her girl gang, including her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, and Mallika Bhatt. Karisma posted pictures from their pyjama party on Instagram. The post features Kareena's girl gang serving poses for the camera while making victory signs. For the occasion, while Kareena and Malaika wore stylish maxi dresses, Karisma served an uber-cool fashion moment in a simple black tee and boyfriend jeans.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Coming to Kareena's outfit to celebrate the success of Crew, the actor chose a printed white Kaftan maxi dress. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Emilio Pucci. It features a round neckline, quarter-length billowy sleeves, a relaxed fitting, quirky stripe pattern in varying shades of blue, and a floor-length hem. She styled the dress with a pulled-back low bun, no accessories, and a dewy no-makeup look.

Karisma Kapoor wore an oversized black T-shirt for the get-together at Kareena's home. It has a round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a baggy silhouette. She tucked the tee inside a pair of dark blue denim boyfriend jeans to give her look an uber-cool finish. The pants have a mid-rise waistline and a relaxed fit. Nerdy glasses, stacked bracelets, strappy sandals, centre-parted open locks, and minimal glam picks rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora looked stylish at the occasion in an animal-printed black-brown coloured floor-length dress. Her maxi-length ensemble features a one-shoulder neckline, a relaxed fitting, a side thigh-high slit, and a half-length sleeve. She glammed up the outfit with a luxurious watch, bracelets, a sleek low bun, and a no-makeup look.