Kareena Kapoor-Tabu exude elegance; Kriti Sanon sets temperatures soaring at The Crew trailer launch with stylish looks

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the trailer launch of their upcoming film The Crew. While Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon chose black outfits, Tabu complemented them in a bronze-gold two-piece ensemble. Tabu and Kareena exuded elegance with their stylish ensembles, and Kriti set the temperatures soaring in a sexy outfit - dubbed as one of her best sartorial moments by the internet. While Rhea Kapoor styled Kareena and Kriti, Sanam Ratansi styled Tabu. Scroll through to see what Kareena, Tabu and Kriti wore for the affair. Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon chose sizzling looks for The Crew trailer launch. (Instagram)

What Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon wore to The Crew trailer launch

Kareena Kapoor opted for a floor-length black gown to attend the trailer launch of Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. The ensemble mixed simple sartorial brilliance and ladylike elegance to serve a perfect evening dress fit for dinner dates with your partner or a night out with your girlfriends. The dress features a turtle neckline, a cowl design on the bodice, a cut-out on the shoulder, full-length sleeves, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her curves, and a floor-grazing hem length. Lastly, she chose diamond rings, peep-toe bronze pumps, statement earrings, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, centre-parted loose locks, rouge on the cheeks, and nude pink lip shade to beautify the outfit.

Kriti Sanon complemented Kareena in a sizzling black attire featuring a bralette, a stylish skirt, and a cropped jacket. While the bikini top features halter spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, criss-cross ties across her toned abs, a backless design, and a fitted bust, the bodycon skirt has a high-rise waistline, gathered design with a ribbon tie, a slit on the hem, and a floor-sweeping length. She completed the look with a cropped notch-lapel blazer, a simple gold ring, black pumps, a centre-parted messy bun, smoky eye shadow, smudged kohl on the undereye waterline, darkened brows, rose pink lips and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Tabu slipped into a two-piece ensemble for The Crew trailer launch. She wore a bronze gold cropped jacket featuring folded full-length sleeves, notch lapel wide collars, front button closures, and an asymmetric silhouette. Matching bronze gold dhoti pants with cropped hem completed the ensemble. Lastly, Tabu chose centre-parted long silky tresses, gold earrings, chunky bracelets, statement rings, high-heeled pumps, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, and subtle eye shadow that rounded it all off.