Kareena Kapoor attends Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Qatar; wears a gorgeous blue gown and jacket: Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan travelled to Doha, Qatar, recently to attend the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition. The actor's fan pages shared pictures and videos of her exploring the exhibition on Instagram. The snippets show Kareena dressed in a gorgeous blue gown and jacket. The star embraced the recent sartorial trend of floret embellishments with her ensemble. However, her jewellery for the occasion grabbed our attention. Scroll through to check out what Kareena wore and how she styled the look. Kareena Kapoor attends the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Doha, Qatar. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition

Kareena Kapoor's blue ensemble for attending the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition is from the shelves of the couture clothing label, Luciferase. She wore a gown and a jacket from their collection. The dress features a plunging square neckline, a pleated fitted bodice, an ankle-length hem, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a back slit. She styled the dress with a matching jacket featuring full-length pulled-back sleeves, wide notch-lapel collars, an OTT floral bow embellished on her shoulder, an open front, and a tailored fitting.

Kareena accessorised the ensemble with matching blue high-heel pumps and striking jewels, including a dainty bracelet and an open choker necklace adorned in shimmering precious stones. Lastly, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Side-parted open silky-straight tresses gave her look a finishing touch. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor styled Kareena's look for the occasion.

Kareena's fans loved her look and flooded social media with compliments. One fan wrote, "The IT girl forever and ever." Another commented, "She looks fabulous." A user remarked, "Ufff Bebo. So stunning."

On the work front

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Netflix release, Jaane Jaan. The film also starred Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.