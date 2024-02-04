Kareena Kapoor's early-morning motivation comes packed with yoga backbend and flexibility: Check it out

Kareena Kapoor Khan lives a balanced life. As much as the actor enjoys her leisure time by going on get-togethers with her girlfriends or date nights with Saif Ali Khan, she also dials down and detoxifies her body by indulging in a good workout session. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Anshuka Parwani shared a snippet from Kareena's yoga routine and praised the actor for her discipline. Scroll down to see what Kareena practised during the workout session and get a dose of early-morning workout motivation. Kareena Kapoor's early-morning motivation comes packed with a yoga asana. (Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor nails yoga backbends during workout session

Yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, who has worked with celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday and others, posted a photo from her session with Kareena Kapoor. The picture shows Kareena doing a yoga backbend, also known as Wheel Pose or Urdhva Dhanurasana. Anshuka captioned the post, "Backbends with Bebo @kareenakapoorkhan [heart emoji] Bebo, your discipline, your Yoga journey, the ease with which you gracefully slide into an asana - it's inspiring! [fire and hand raised emoji]." Check out Kareena's photo below.

Kareena nailed the Wheel Pose by pressing down her palms and feet to lift her body - shoulders and hips - off the floor. With the crown of her head close to the mat and elbows staying parallel, Kareena nailed the asana. She wore a turquoise blue sports bra and black and white high-waisted yoga pants to practise the pose at her home.

Benefits of Wheel Pose or Urdhva Dhanurasana:

Meanwhile, Wheel Pose or Urdhva Dhanurasana is characterized as a beginner's backbend. It helps deal with problems that arise with the typical modern-day sitting posture. The yoga pose requires building up strength and flexibility to achieve it. It opens the chest, shoulders, and hips. It also improves spinal mobility and opens the chest. It strengthens the arms, shoulders, and legs. Lastly, the Wheel Pose is traditionally said to be energizing and can lift your mood.