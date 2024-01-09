Alia Bhatt achieves spine flexibility with Kapotasana; Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays her strength-training: Watch videos

Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu love working out. One look at their social media pages, and you would believe our claim. While Alia often dabs in different forms of workout like yoga, strength training, Pilates and cardio, Samantha loves hitting the gym regularly with her trainer. The two actors' most recent videos show them training their bodies with different exercise forms, and it will inspire you to hit the gym to forget all your Tuesday blues. Scroll down to watch the clips and seek motivation to sweat it out at the gym. Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's workout routines. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Alia Bhatt's latest workout videos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a video of herself exercising at the gym on Instagram stories. The clip shows Samantha doing strength training with a barbell and 10kg weight plates. "On good days [white heart emoji] @junaid.shaikh88," Samantha captioned the post. It shows the actor, dressed in a sleeveless crop top, matching gym tights, chunky trainers, and a messy low bun, doing a variation of Explosive Barbell Lunges. To do the workout, Samantha raises the barbell over her head with straight arms and a neutral back while doing lunges.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Meanwhile, celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani shared Alia Bhatt's video on Instagram to celebrate the actor's progress in doing the Kapotasana, also termed the 'Alia Pose'. Anshuka shared Alia started doing Kapotasana or Pigeon Pose in 2021. However, they stopped practising it in between and began again around mid-2023. The video she shared showed Alia's progress in doing the Kapotasana, and now, while doing the backbend pose, Alia can touch her feet with her hands. Check it out below.

In her caption, Anshuka said, "We restarted working on her spine strength and flexibility sometime mid-last year and this is what we achieved on Dec 23. Backbends are all about trust and surrendering but on a physical level it's challenging too. The hard work and practice it took to achieve this was all worth it in the end."

Meanwhile, Kapotasana helps improve muscle flexibility, manage weight and stress, mental well-being, and back pain. Further, this asana can reduce stress in children.