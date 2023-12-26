Loved Alia Bhatt's party looks she wore with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha to celebrate Christmas? The dresses cost...

Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with her two families this year. The star first attended a Christmas party at her mom Soni Razdan's residence in Mumbai with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukherjee and Shaheen Bhatt. Later, Alia attended Kapoor's Christmas bash with Ranbir Kapoor, where the couple first introduced their daughter, Raha Kapoor, to the world. Alia wore two dresses for the parties, earning thumbs up from her fans for her fashion A game. Scroll through to check them out and read about their price details. The two dresses Alia Bhatt wore to celebrate Christmas with Raha and Ranbir Kapoor. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt wears two dresses for Christmas bash with her and Ranbir Kapoor's family

Alia Bhatt attended her mom's Christmas bash in a lime green-coloured fringe dress from the French fashion house of Hervé Léger. Meanwhile, she slipped into a stylish floral mini dress from the clothing label Summer Somewhere for the Kapoor family's Christmas bash. If you loved Alia's dress, you can easily include her ensemble into your party wardrobe. Though the actor wore the dress for Christmas, you can steal her look for the New Year festivities you will attend with your friends.

What is the price of Alia Bhatt's dress?

The price of the dress Alia Bhatt wore to the Christmas party hosted by Soni Razdan. (revolve.com)

Alia Bhatt's lime green gown from Hervé Léger is called the Fringe One Shoulder Gown. Adding it to your wardrobe will cost you a whopping ₹1,65,253. Meanwhile, the Summer Somewhere floral-printed dress is called the Evora Mini Dress. The ensemble is worth ₹6,590.

The price of the mini floral dress Alia Bhatt wore to the Christmas bash hosted by Kapoor family. (summersomewhere.com)

Coming to the design elements of the lime green dress, it features a one-shoulder neckline, criss-cross straps on the back, fringe tassels on the hem, a cut-out on the decolletage, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Alia styled her steal-worthy gown with a pulled-back low bun, feathered brows, minimal eye shadow, winged eyeliner, nude brown lip shade, and mascara on the lashes.

Meanwhile, the black floral mini dress features a full-length bell sleeve, a round neckline, flower patterns in red and green hues, and a figure-hugging silhouette. Alia styled the ensemble with bright red pumps, open locks, mauve lip shade, a dewy rouge base, golden hoop earrings, feathered brows, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

