Alia Bhatt wears a gorgeous 'Laddoo Pila' saree for her friend's wedding. Her saree costs...

Alia Bhatt is enjoying the wedding season in full pomp as one of her close friends is getting married. The actor embraced the 'Laddoo Pila season' for one of the functions during the wedding festivities. Fans loved the star's minimal yet elegant look and complimented her in the comments section. If you also loved Alia's drape, we have good news. We found the price of the ensemble. Scroll down to know all the details. Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous 'Laddoo Pila' saree for her friend's wedding. (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's 'Laddoo Pila' saree for a friend's wedding

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share pictures of her wedding guest look for a function from one of her friend's wedding festivities. "Yellow there," she captioned the post. Alia also posted a collage of photos on her story with the caption, "Laddoo Pila szn." For the uninitiated, the Laddoo Pila term comes from a viral video. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the drape is from the shelves of the clothing label Anavila. While fans loved Alia's ethnic look, a few stars also complimented the actor. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Stunning." Neha Dhupia wrote, "Like a wow!" Preity Zinta posted heart emojis.

What is the price of Alia Bhatt's saree?

Alia's saree is from the label Anavila's Aamod collection. It is called the Yellow Bagh Organza Applique Sari. Adding it to your collection will cost you a whopping ₹2,50,000.

The price of the saree Alia Bhatt wore for a wedding function. (anavila.com)

Meanwhile, Alia's saree comes in a pleasant summer yellow shade and comes decked with applique embroidery of house sparrows, banana leaves and blooming flowers in multiple shades like green, red, white, brown and gold. The drape also has gota patti embroidery on the borders, bead embellishments, and intricate taar work.

Alia wore the six yards with a sleeveless yellow-coloured blouse featuring broad shoulder straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cropped hem, a fitted bust, and a backless design. She accessorised the look with a pearl and emerald choker necklace, matching earrings, rings, and high heels.

Lastly, Alia chose on-fleek darkened brows, subtle shimmery smoky eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude pink lip shade, a rosy pink dewy base, and a centre-parted braided hairdo adorned with a hair tie matching her saree for the glam picks.