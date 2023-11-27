Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar and other stars attend Filmfare OTT Awards. See who wore what on red carpet

The Filmfare OTT Awards were held last night, with many big names in attendance. Alia Bhatt attended the red carpet event with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and won big with her web debut, Darlings. Other celebrities who walked the red carpet at the awards show were Sonam Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Manushi Chhillar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kubbra Sait, Dia Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Shruti Hassan, Eijaz Khan, Pratik Gandhi, Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan, Rajkummar Rao, Bhagyashree, Avantika Dassani, Dia Mirza, and Jackie Shroff. Scroll through to see who were the best-dressed celebrities of the night and what they wore to the awards show. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Manushi Chhillar attend the Filmfare OTT Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what to the Filmfare OTT Awards

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looked elegant as she strutted the Filmfare OTT Awards red carpet in a black gown featuring a turtle neckline, a thigh-high slit on the side, a shawl cape on the front extending to form a floor-sweeping train, and a form-fitting silhouette. She wore the ensemble with gold double hoop earrings, a chunky bracelet, black high heels, centre-parted open tresses, feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, rouge on the cheeks, and muted eye shadow,

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor attended the Filmfare OTT Awards in a blue midi dress featuring an off-the-shoulder wrapover neckline, a corseted boning on the torso, a cinched waistline, a flared skirt with pleats, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She styled the ensemble with black thigh-high leather boots with high heels, matching Opera gloves, smudged smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, nude brown lip shade, glowing highlighter, and centre-parted open tresses.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar poses on the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Manushi Chhillar opted for a monochrome ensemble for the Filmfare OTT Awards. The former Miss World chose a silk-satin black romper featuring a strapless neckline, fitted bodice, and a mini hem length. She styled the mini jumpsuit with a classic white collared shirt featuring full-length sleeves. Lastly, she chose a black necktie, a mini handbag, calf-length heeled boots, rings, embellished studs, a centre-parted ponytail, mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, and glowing blushed skin for the finishing touch.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza poses on the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza made a stunning appearance on the red carpet in a black sleeveless gown featuring multi-coloured floral embellishments and embroidery, a plunging V neckline, a floor-sweeping train on the back, and a mermaid-like silhouette. She styled the ensemble with statement earrings, a pulled-back high ponytail, kohl-lined eyes, on-fleek brows, nude pink lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma poses on the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Konkona Sen Sharma walked the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards in a one-shoulder black gown featuring a white bow adornment, floor-grazing hem length, and figure-hugging silhouette. Black pearl earrings, rings, centre-parted ponytail, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, glossy lip shade, and minimal glam rounded it off.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait poses on the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kubbra Sait chose a metallic sleeveless gown featuring a plunging V-neckline, a risqué thigh-high slit, a floor-sweeping train, and shimmering embellishments. She glammed the outfit with strappy heels, statement rings, side-parted lightly-tousled wavy locks, blushed pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and shimmery eye shadow.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna poses on the red carpet at the Filmfare OTT Awards. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karishma Tanna chose a black cropped notch-lapel blazer and high-waisted flared pants. She styled the outfit with embellished pointed pumps, a statement necklace, rings, hoop earrings, a top knot, and minimal glam picks.