Manushi Chhillar's Lady In Red moment in a sultry bodycon gown has the internet swooning. See pics inside

Manushi Chhillar's latest photoshoot has left the netizens swooning. It shows the former Miss World pageant winner serving classy elegance in a sultry bodycon gown styled with striking accessories and makeup. Fans loved Manushi's photoshoot and took to the comments section to compliment her. While some called her stunning, others dropped heart and fire emojis. Scroll through to read our download on her look. Manushi Chhillar strikes a pose in a red bodycon gown she wore during her Jaipur visit. (Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar's 'Lady in Red' moment

Manushi Chhillar recently travelled to Jaipur to attend the Man Singh Polo Cup 2023 in collaboration with the Rajasthan Polo Club. On Monday, Manushi posted mirror selfies from her stay in Jaipur. "Mirror mirror on the wall [heart emojis]," she captioned the pictures. The post shows the former Miss World posing in front of the mirror while dressed in the red gown she wore during her stay in Jaipur.

The red gown features spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, pointed triangle trims on the straps and neckline, a floor-sweeping hem length, and a form-fitting silhouette accentuating Manushi's svelte frame. She accessorised the ensemble with high heels, stacked chunky gold bracelets, and statement rings.

Lastly, the former Miss World matched the lip shade with her gown and opted for a bold red lip shade. Shimmery nude eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, and light contouring completed the glam picks. Centre-parted open tresses with well-defined waves gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, to attend the Man Singh Polo Cup 2023, Manushi slipped into a printed blouse and a tulle skirt set. While the top features a strapless square neckline, fitted bust, and a frilled hem, the skirt has a layered tulle silhouette, an A-line design, a knee-length hem, and a high-rise waistline.

Manushi accessorised the ensemble with a gold mini clutch, silver pointed kitten heels, a dainty necklace, and a bracelet. Lastly, centre-parted open locks, muted pink lip shade, and minimal glam rounded it off.

On the work front

Manushi Chhillar was last seen in The Great Indian Family with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Tehran, and Operation Valentine in her kitty.

