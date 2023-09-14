Rekha is evergreen in statement saree; Manushi Chhillar-Vaani Kapoor stun in evening gowns at awards show: Who wore what

Bollywood celebrities attended another awards show in Mumbai last night. Stars like Rekha, Vaani Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Raveena Tandon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Angad Bedi, Aparshakti Khurana, Babil Khan, Maniesh Paul, Manish Malhotra, Randeep Hooda, and other celebs walked the red carpet at the Globalspa Awards 2023. They all came dressed in impeccable looks for the event. However, one star stole the show with her head-turning red carpet look - Rekha. Scroll through to see what the best-dressed stars wore for the night out. Rekha, Manushi Chhillar and Vaani Kapoor walk the red carpet at the Globaspa Awards 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at Globalspa Awards 2023

Rekha

Rekha stuck with her signature sartorial pick - the evergreen saree - for the Globalspa Awards 2023 last night. The actor chose a cream and gold-coloured statement number for the red carpet and stole the show with her unmatched elegance. She wore a cream Chikankari drape embroidered in gold patti embroidery and intricate Chikan work. She styled it with a gold full-sleeved kurta, embroidered pants, an embroidered potli bag, dangling jhumkis, matching necklace, bangles, rings, platform heels, a white gajra adorned on a centre-parted bun, bold red lip shade, winged eyeliner, and striking glam picks.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar embraced Princess vibes on the Globaspa Awards red carpet in a black-coloured strapless floor-length gown decked in shimmering sequin embellishments and a layered voluminous tulle skirt. The corseted bodice and the plunging neckline added an elegant touch to her dress. She completed the look with a centre-parted sleek bun, rings, a choker necklace, high heels, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, and glossy berry lip shade.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor chose a halter-neck gown in a bright yolk yellow shade for the awards night. Her sleeveless ensemble features a keyhole detail on the front, a figure-sculpting fit, and a gold chain-link embellishment on the neck. She styled the dress with high heels, open locks, glossy mauve lip shade, and striking glam picks.

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon strikes a pose at the Globalspa Awards 2023 red carpet last night. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon chose a black form-fitting gown adorned in shimmering gold sequin embellishments for the red carpet. The floor-length dress features full-length sleeves with slits and a wide round neckline. She wore it with high heels, rings, a centre-parted bun, dangling earrings, brick-coloured lip shade, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and blushed glowing skin.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala in a pink saree attends the Globaspa Awards 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a hot pink-coloured saree decked in gold embroidery for the event. She styled it with a matching blouse featuring a sheer neckline, a bustier embroidered in intricate gold embellishments, a pulled-back hairdo, jhumkis, and matching glam picks.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda poses for the paparazzi in a monochrome suit. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Randeep Hooda attended the awards night in a monochrome ensemble. He chose a black open-collar button-down shirt, matching pants, and a white notch lapel blazer in a relaxed fit. He styled the ensemble with black dress shoes, a sleek watch, a printed pocket square, a trimmed beard, and a side-parted hairdo.

Babil Khan

Babil Khan poses on the red carpet at the Globalspa Awards 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Babil Khan embraced the co-ord fashion on the red carpet in a red suit set featuring a notch-lapel double-breasted blazer, straight-fitted pants, and a collared button-down shirt. He wore it with black dress shoes, a gold brooch, and a messy hairdo.