Loved Priyanka Chopra's bombshell look in black cut-out dress she wore to Jonas Brothers concert? It costs 53k

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Sep 13, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Remember Priyanka Chopra's black cut-out dress she wore to last weekend's Jonas Brothers concert to cheer for Nick Jonas. It costs ₹53k.

Priyanka Chopra attended the Jonas Brothers concert at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last weekend. The actor visited the show to cheer her husband, Nick Jonas. Both Priyanka and Nick shared pictures from the event on their Instagram pages. While Priyanka captioned her post, "Incredible weekend," Nick remembered his first date with Priyanka at the Dodger Stadium and wrote, "From seeing games with my brothers, to one of my first dates with @priyankachopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium...What a full circle moment." Priyanka's outfit for the show stole the spotlight at the concert. We found its price details. Scroll through to know more.

Priyanka Chopra served a bombshell look in a black cut-out dress at Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)
What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's dress?

Priyanka Chopra's concert fits for attending Jonas Brothers shows have been delighting her followers. Her latest look in the black cut-out dress also set the internet ablaze. The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer label Christopher Esber. It is called Pierced Orbit Column Dress, and adding it to your collection will cost you 53,922 (USD 650).

The price of the dress Priyanka Chopra wore to the Jonas Brothers concert. (christopheresber.com)
Decoding Priyanka Chopra's Christopher Esber dress

The black full-body length dress comes in a solid black shade and features noodle straps, a wide plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, cut-outs on the front exposing her toned midriff, gathered design, embellished brass orbit ornaments, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with a dainty necklace, matching earrings, strappy black high heels, stacked bracelets, diamond rings, and a chained white shoulder bag. Lastly, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, brick-coloured lip shade, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. Centre-parted open tresses gave the finishing touch.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Priyanka reportedly also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

