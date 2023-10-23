Priyanka Chopra is back with another killer concert look as she attends Jonas Brothers show in a strapless dress: Watch

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Jonas Brothers concert today (IST) to support Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas. The actor's concert outfits have been the talk of the town ever since the Jonas Brothers began their tour. Today, she slipped into another killer ensemble and delighted her fans as videos from the show started surfacing on social media. The snippets show Priyanka in a strapless bodycon outfit. Scroll through to check it out. Priyanka Chopra is back with another killer concert look at the Jonas Brothers show. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attends the Jonas Brothers concert

On Monday, a fan page took to Instagram to share videos of Priyanka Chopra arriving at the Jonas Brothers concert. The snippets show Priyanka, dressed in a light blue figure-hugging ensemble, greeting and waving at fans as she enters the concert venue. The actor's fans flooded the comments section with compliments and praised her outfit. One fan wrote, "Wow, Pri in blue [heart eye emojis]." Another commented, "She looks beautiful." A netizen remarked, "Her stylist is really doing a great job...Finding the prettiest fits for her." Another commented, "Show me one thing in which she doesn't look good." Read our download on the outfit below.

Priyanka's killer concert outfit features a tube top and skirt set set. While the strapless blouse features a plunging square neckline flaunting her decolletage and a fitted silhouette, the skirt has a gathered design on the front, a form-fitting design, and an ankle-length hem.

Priyanka accessorised the look with a silver shoulder bag, matching pointed pumps, stacked gold bracelets, statement rings, and a choker necklace. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, berry lip shade, striking eye glam, blushed cheeks, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra was clicked by the paparazzi during an outing in New York City. Known for her swoon-worthy street style, Priyanka made heads turn in a wine-coloured faux leather dress featuring a plunge-neck button-down shirt attached to an asymmetric skirt with a slit. She wore it with a black long coat, studded high heels, glasses, hoops, bracelets, and a clutch.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is married to Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, last year in January.

