Priyanka Chopra wore this stylish sweater in New York and it should be a part of your Fall look. Here's what it costs

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Oct 03, 2023 08:10 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra wore a stylish sweater for an outing in New York City. The star's stylish blouse should be a part of your Fall look. Check out its price.

Priyanka Chopra's sartorial choices have always delighted fashion enthusiasts and her fans. Moreover, the actor's edgy and stylish concert wardrobe to support her husband, Nick Jonas, during the Jonas Brothers' shows has become the talk of the town. Amid this, she served a gorgeous Fall look during an outing in New York City and should inspire your new collection. Scroll through to find out the price of her ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra wore a stylish sweater and matching midi skirt during an outing in New York. (Instagram )
Priyanka Chopra's steal-worthy Fall look

Priyanka Chopra stepped out in New York City for a dinner date with Anjula Acharia and Sarita Choudhury. The paparazzi clicked Priyanka and her friends outside an eatery joint in the Big Apple. The pictures and videos show her in a bright cyan blue-coloured sweater and skirt set. The outfit is from the shelves of the clothing label Lapointe. The star's stylish sweater for the occasion stole the show. It is a perfect sartorial pick to inspire your Fall wardrobe - it is comfy, trendy, and a statement piece.

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's sweater?

The Lapointe cardigan is called the Organic Cashmere Crossover Sweater. It is available on the brand's official website. Adding the statement Fall piece to your wardrobe will cost you 91,570 (USD 1,100).

The price of the sweater Priyanka Chopra wore for an outing in NYC. (shoplapointe.com)
Coming to the design elements, Priyanka's sweater features a turtle neckline, full-length billowy sleeves, cinched cuffs, a ribbed design all over, an asymmetric high-low hem, a cropped front displaying midriff, and a relaxed fitting. The star styled the cardigan with a matching cyan blue midi skirt featuring a mid-rise waist, a side thigh-high slit, a bodycon silhouette, and ribbed details.

Priyanka wore the pastel-coloured ensemble with striking accessories, including dark tan-coloured high-heeled boots from Loeffler Randall, a silver Serpenti shoulder bag from Bulgari, and Bulgari jewels like a sleek bracelet, dangling earrings, and statement rings. Lastly, she chose mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a messy hair bun to add a finishing touch to her night-out look.

What do you think of Priyanka's outfit?

