Priyanka Chopra at Victoria's Secret's Impact Fund event makes stunning appearance in black mini dress. All pics inside

Priyanka Chopra attended the Victoria's Secret Impact Fund Goals House panel event on Monday in New York City. Pictures and videos of the star from the occasion made it to social media and showed the actor in a black mini dress. The actor put a distressed spin on the classic LBD (little black dress) for the event, serving a steal-worthy business casual look. Scroll through to see snippets of Priyanka from the event. Priyanka Chopra at Victoria's Secret's Impact Fund event makes stunning appearance in black mini dress. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attends a Victoria's Secret event

Priyanka Chopra posted pictures from Victoria's Secret's Impact Fund Goals house panel. The post featured photos of Priyanka with the panel's members, her speaking at the event and a click of her posing while showing off her glamorous look for the occasion. "Congratulations to @victoriassecret for being the kind of brand that not only talks the talk but walks the walk," she wrote in her caption. Priyanka also thanked the panel for a discussion focused on accelerating action and progress towards gender equity, the 5th Sustainable Development Goal.

What Priyanka Chopra wore to the Victoria's Secret event

Priyanka wore a woven chiffon fringe-hem knit dress from the shelves of the luxury label Oscar de la Renta, designed by creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. The ensemble features botanical-themed chiffon fringe additions on the hem, keyhole cut-outs, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, a mini hem length, and a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her enviable curves.

Priyanka accessorised the dress with pointed high heels, statement rings, and hoop earrings. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, feathered brows, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, muted mauve lip shade, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring for the glam picks.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's Ganesh Chaturthi

Earlier, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her and Nick Jonas's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Check them out below.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter on January 15, 2022, through surrogacy.