Priyanka Chopra on not being confident about wearing crop tops and showing abs in public: I was really nervous about it

Priyanka Chopra, the style icon whose sartorial choices inspire many, opened up about her style journey and insecurities in an interview. The star revealed to POPSUGAR that she was hesitant about wearing crop tops. However, after becoming fit and feeling confident about her body, Priyanka invested more in the clothing piece and added it to her wardrobe. Priyanka also talked about her styling choices and how she doesn't have the luxury of wearing clothes according to her mood as she always has to be on camera. Scroll through to read snippets from her conversation. Priyanka Chopra talks about not feeling confident in showing off her abs and wearing crop tops. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra on not feeling confident about wearing crop tops

When Priyanka Chopra was asked about trying out a trend or specific look that surprised her, she talked about wearing crop tops and showing off her abs. She told POPSUGAR, "I was training for a movie recently, and I had a reintroduction with my abs after a long time. I hadn't been confident about wearing crop tops and stuff like that. I was going to a public place, and I remember I wore a crop top and skirt, and I was really nervous about it. I was like, 'Oh man, I'm not going to be comfortable sitting', and all those things that you think about when you're wearing a crop top."'

Priyanka added, "But I felt good because I felt healthy, confident, and fit, and I was really surprised. I wasn't sure when I was walking out the door, but I was like, "Alright, I'm going to push myself." And then eventually I turned around and added that into my wardrobe a lot more."

When asked what she puts on when she wants to feel confident, Priyanka said, "There are times when I want to wear my most comfortable sweatsuit and I don't have the luxury of it, because my job requires me to wear something that's completely opposite of what I might be feeling. And that's totally fine too, because I create space in my life for me to be able to wear my attitude, which could be good, bad, or ugly. I have my uniform - my go-to outfits that I wear when I'm not required to be on camera or when there's no pressure on me. There are a pair of sweats, crop top, and crop sweatshirt."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!