Jungkook's killer denim look; Disha Patani hangs out with Thai star Bright Vachirawit: Inside Calvin Klein's Tokyo event

Calvin Klein's Tokyo event saw many stars in attendance, including Global Ambassador and BTS' Golden Maknae Jungkook. Other stars who attended the star-studded occasion were Bollywood actor Disha Patani, Thai actor and singer Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree, Destined with You actor Rowoon, South Korean singer Shownu, Night Dancer singer Imase, Peakboy, and many more celebrities. Calvin Klein hosted the CK Music and Fashion Night in Tokyo, Japan, to celebrate the launch of their F/W Collection 2023. Scroll through to see some inside snippets from the occasion. BTS' Jungkook, Disha Patani, Thai star Bright Vachirawit at Calvin Klein's Tokyo event. (Instagram)

Jungkook and Disha Patani attend Calvin Klein's Tokyo event

Pictures and videos from the Calvin Klein Music and Fashion Night event saw Jungkook serving denim-on-denim magic in a stylish ensemble from the brand. Meanwhile, snippets of Disha Patani making heads turn in a sultry black number and hanging out with Thai star Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree - a video showed Disha and Bright posing for the camera with Filipino photographer BJ Pascual - also made it to social media. Check out what the two stars wore and read our download on their looks.

What Jungkook and Disha Patani wore

BTS member Jungkook, fondly known as JK, chose a head-to-toe Calvin Klein look to attend the star-studded event. The Golden Maknae of the biggest K-pop supergroup, known for his visuals and soulful voice, wore a denim shirt and matching denim pants. While the top features a collared neckline, front button closures, patch pockets on the torso, full-length sleeves, closed cuffs, and a relaxed fitting, the bottoms had a high-rise waistline, side pockets, and straight-leg silhouette. The singer tucked his denim shirt inside the pants to add a structured look to his ensemble.

Jungkook accessorised the ensemble with minimal accessories, including multiple hoop earrings, statement silver rings, and black chunky Chelsea boots. Lastly, a side-parted sleek hairdo, glossy nude lips, and dewy blushed skin gave the finishing touch to his denim-on-denim outfit.

Disha Patani, on the other hand, chose a sultry all-black ensemble for the Calvin Klein event. She slipped into a bralette and a mini skirt set. While the blouse has spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, a cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the bottoms features a high-waisted silhouette, a bodycon fitting, a cut-out on the waist, a buckle embellishment, and a micro mini hem length.

Meanwhile, Disha chose glossy pink lip shade, feathered brows, subtle eye makeup, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, light contouring, ankle-length black boots with killer block heels, hoop earrings, and bracelets to style the ensemble. In the end, side-parted open locks with well-defined curls gave the finishing touch.

