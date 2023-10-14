Disha Patani's lehenga for FDCI Lakme Fashion Week is perfect Maid of Honour look for your best-friend's wedding: Watch

Disha Patani was among the long list of celebrities who walked the ramp on Day 3 of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2023. Disha turned showstopper for Kalki and showcased their latest collection - Zayra, which boasts sheer luxury and sophistication woven into meticulous craftsmanship, ethereal gowns, timeless sarees with trails and veils, and alluring fish cuts. Disha slipped into a bralette and lehenga set for walking the ramp. Scroll through to see what she wore as the showstopper. Disha Patani turns showstopper for Kalki on Day 3 of FDCI Lakme Fashion Week. (Instagram)

Disha Patani for Kalki at Lakme Fashion Week

The official Instagram pages of the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI) and Lakme Fashion Week shared Disha Patani's pictures and videos. The snippets show the actor strutting the ramp in a heavily embroidered beige bralette and lehenga set. It is a perfect sartorial pick for a Maid of Honour to wear on their best friend's wedding festivities. She wore it with minimal accessories and striking makeup picks. Read our download below.

The bralette and lehenga set comes adorned with intricate embroidery work done in brown peach, golden, brown, mint green and silver shades. While the blouse has a sleeveless design, a plunging neckline, cropped hem, and a fitted bust, the lehenga features scalloped trims, an embellished belt, tassel-adorned dori ties, and a layered A-line silhouette.

Disha Patani accessorised the ensemble with emerald jewels, including dangling earrings, bracelets, and rings. Lastly, she chose side-parted open wavy locks, coral lip shade, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, a dewy base, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Talking about Disha as their showstopper for Lakme Fashion Week, Nishit Gupta, Director of Kalki, said, "We are elated to announce Disha Patani as the showstopper for Kalki Fashion at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. Disha epitomises the grace, charm, and modernity that define Kalki's creations. Disha's presence on the ramp will undoubtedly elevate Zayra... Her role as our muse perfectly aligns with our vision to redefine bridal couture and special occasion wear."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!