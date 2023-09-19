Manushi Chhillar sets the ramp on fire during London Fashion Week debut; turns showstopper for Rocky Star. Watch

Manushi Chhillar made her grand debut at the London Fashion Week (LFW) this year. The former Miss World and actor turned showstopper for Indian designer Rocky Star at the spring 2024 fashion week. The beauty showcased Rocky Star's newly launched Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She slipped into a black gown for the ramp walk. The ensemble featured many of the designer's signature elements. Scroll through to check out moments from Manushi's LFW debut. Manushi Chhillar sets the ramp on fire during London Fashion Week debut. (Instagram)

Manushi Chhillar debuts at London Fashion Week

Manushi Chhillar's showstopper debut at the London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 is setting the internet on fire. Pictures and videos of the actor from the ramp made it to social media and delighted her fans. The posts show Manushi walking the ramp, a few clicks of the star from a photoshoot before the show, and her walking with Rocky during the show's end. Read our download on Manushi's ramp gown below.

Manushi's black dress features lace-embroidered raised shoulder pads, sheer full-length sleeves, a see-through panel on the front, a peplum detail on the waist, belt buckle embellishment, a form-fitting silhouette accentuating her enviable frame, and a floor-sweeping train.

Manushi accessorised the ensemble with floral-shaped dangling earrings and peep-toe high-heeled pumps. Lastly, she chose glossy mauve lip shade, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, shimmering neon green eye shadow, a dewy base, and light contouring for the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch.

About Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World pageant in 2017. Manushi won the crown for India after 17 years. She became the sixth Indian woman to win the crown and the first since Priyanka Chopra, who won Miss World 2000. On the work front, Manushi will be seen next with Vicky Kaushal in The Great Indian Family. It is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language family comedy-drama film written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra.