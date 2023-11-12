Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai. The party was attended by the couple's close friends and family members, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Manish Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Randhir Kapoor, Babita Kapoor, and others. While all the guests chose gorgeous ethnic looks for the party, Kareena, Alia, Ranbir, and Saif stole the show with their elegant fits. Kareena and Alia stunned in red ensembles, and Saif and Ranbir looked dapper in black-and-white kurta-pyjama fits. Scroll through to see who wore what. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor attend Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali party: Who wore what

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan wowed netizens with their glamorous attires for the Diwali bash. Kareena chose a red saree decked in multi-coloured floral applique work and patti borders. She styled the six yards of elegance with a sleeveless red blouse, statement jhumkis, rings, bracelets, side-parted open locks, kohl-lined eyes, and minimal glam picks. Meanwhile, Saif complemented his wife in a black kurta, white dhoti, a rugged beard, backswept hairdo, and mojaris in a nude shade.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended Kareena and Saif's Diwali bash in stunning traditional ensembles. While Alia chose a gorgeous lehenga in the bridal sindoori red shade, Ranbir complemented her in a black-and-white sherwani. Alia's lehenga features a plunge-neck backless choli, an A-line skirt, and a dupatta decked in shimmering sequins and intricate embroidery. She styled the outfit with statement jhumkis, a velvet embroidered potli bag, high heels, and minimal glam picks. Meanwhile, Ranbir wore a bandhgala jacket, short black kurta, white straight-fitted pants, dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan attended her dad Saif Ali Khan's Diwali bash with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara chose an elegant purple brocade anarkali kurta, red churidar pants, and a gota patti-embroidered tissue silk dupatta for the party, Ibrahim wore a black velvet embroidered bandhgala jacket, a white shirt, and a matching churidar pants. Sara complemented her outfit with jhumkis, juttis, a potli bag, open tresses, and minimal glam. Meanwhile, Ibrahim chose a stylish watch, suede boots, a clean-shaven look, and a messy hairdo.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor arrived at her sister's residence for the Diwali bash in a mocha-coloured silk suit set featuring a full-sleeves kurta, straught-fitted pants, and a tissue-silk dupatta draped on her shoulders. Karisma styled the elegant ensemble with jhumkis, bangles, a box clutch, rings, embellished juttis, a centre-parted low bun, kohl-lined eyes, berry-toned lip shade, muted eye shadow, glowing blushed skin, and mascara on the lashes.

