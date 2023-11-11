Happy Diwali 2023: Wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share on Deepawali

Diwali 2023: The Festival of Lights, Diwali, also known as Deepawali, falls on November 12 this year. It is celebrated with pomp across the country by decorating homes with lamps and diyas, drawing rangoli, performing Lakshmi and Ganesh puja, bursting crackers, exchanging gifts and more. People also wear new traditional clothes during this festival. The Diwali festivities last five days, beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. If you and your loved ones are celebrating the auspicious day, you can make it extra special by exchanging wishes on social media. Check out our curated list of best wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, SMS, and WhatsApp and Facebook status. Check out Happy Diwali 2023 wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook status. (HT Photo)

Diwali, also known Deepawali, is the Festival of Lights. (HT Photo)

Diwali 2023 Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook Status:

I hope the shimmer of diyas and brightness of the lamps fill your and your loved ones' lives with prosperity and happiness. Happy Diwali.

Happy Diwali to your friends and family. (HT Photo)

Cherish the good times and the timeless memories made with friends this Diwali. Have a lovely festive time. Happy Diwali.

The auspicious festival of Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May your future be as bright as this holy day. Shubh Deepawali.

Diwali falls on November 12, this year. (HT Photo)

May the charm of shimmering diyas and lamps make this Diwali and the future happy, prosperous and auspicious for you. Wishing you lots of luck. Shubh Deepawali.

This Deepawali, let us fill our hearts with warmth and togetherness. Celebrate the Festival of Light with unity and love. Happy Diwali.

Diwali is marked according to the lunisolar Hindu calendar. (HT Photo)

As we illuminate our homes with lamps, may we also light up our hearts with kindness and love. I wish you and your family a joyful and Happy Diwali.

Let us all celebrate the sound of laughter, the warmth of love and the glow of positivity. Happy Diwali to you and your family.

It falls between mid-October and mid-November on the 15th day of Kartik month - the darkest night of the year. (HT Photo)

On this auspicious festival, may you find your path to success, just like the way Lord Rama found his way back home. Happy Diwali.

May this Diwali bring fresh hope, brighter days, and new dreams into all our lives! I wish you and your loved ones a very prosperous Happy Diwali.

Diwali is a five-day long celebration, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. (HT Photo)

This Deepawali, may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your path and Goddess Lakshmi bless you with wealth and prosperity. Shubh Diwali.

