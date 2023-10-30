Diwali 2023 date and time: When is Deepavali? Know shubh muhurat and everything about the 5-day Festival of Lights

Diwali, the Festival Of Lights, is almost here. Also known as Deepavali, the joyous celebrations lasts five days - beginning with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. It is one of the most significant Hindu festivals and falls on the 15th day of Kartik month - the darkest night of the year - as per the Hindu Lunar calendar. Diwali marks the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. It is believed that on this day, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with Mata Sita and his brother Lakshman after completing his 14-year vanvas (exile) and defeating the King of Lanka, Ravana. Hindus celebrate Deepavali by decorating their homes with lights and diyas, making Rangolis, eating sweets, visiting the homes of friends and relatives, exchanging gifts, wearing new traditional clothes, and more. As the festival draws near, here's all you need to know about the date, time, shubh muhurat, and more about the Festival of Lights. Diwali or Deepavali falls on the 15th day of Kartik month - the darkest night of the year. (Unsplash )

Diwali 2023 Date and Time:

Diwali falls in mid-October and mid-November on Kartik Amavasya, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, it falls on November 12. Here's the calendar for the five-day celebrations of Deepavali --

November 10 - Dhanteras

November 11 - Choti Diwali

November 12 - Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

November 14 - Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj

Diwali 2023 Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Diwali will last from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm. The Pradosh Kal is from 5:29 pm to 8:08 pm, and Vrishabh Kal is from 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm. Meanwhile, the Nishita Kal Lakshmi Puja muhurat falls on November 13 from 11:39 pm to 12:32 pm. The citywise puja muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is as follows --

Pune - 6:09 pm to 8:09 pm

New Delhi - 5:39 pm to 7:35 pm

Chennai - 5:52 pm to 7:54 pm

Jaipur - 5:48 pm to 7:44 pm

Hyderabad - 5:52 pm to 7:53 pm

Gurugram - 5:40 pm to 7:36 pm

Chandigarh - 5:37 pm to 7:32 pm

Kolkata - 5:05 pm to 7:03 pm

Mumbai - 6:12 pm to 8:12 pm

Bengaluru - 6:03 pm to 8:05 pm

Ahmedabad - 6:07 pm to 8:06 pm

Noida - 5:39 pm to 7:34 pm

