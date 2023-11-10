Inside Sara Ali Khan's star-studded Diwali bash: What Sara wore to the party

Sara Ali Khan hosted a star-studded Diwali party at her residence in Mumbai last night. The bash was attended by Bollywood celebrities, including rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Punit Malhotra, and other stars. The paparazzi had clicked the guests outside the actor's home. Now, pictures from inside the party are circulating on social media and they give a glimpse of what Sara wore for her star-studded Diwali bash. Scroll through to read our download on her traditional yet modern look. Inside Sara Ali Khan's star-studded Diwali bash. (Instagram)

What Sara Ali Khan wore for her star-studded Diwali bash

Pictures shared by designer Manish Malhotra and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri gave a sneak peek into Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party. A paparazzi page also shared photos from Sara's party on their account. The snippets show Sara hanging out with the guests at her bash. She posed with her mother, Amrita Singh, Manish Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Tanya, and a few other close friends and family members. Sara chose a bralette, cape jacket and palazzo pants for the occasion. Scroll through to read our download on her look.

Sara Ali Khan added shimmery elegance to her Diwali celebrations with her golden and off-white ensemble. The bralette features gold feather embellishments, spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline flaunting her decolletage, a fitted bust, a cropped hem showing off her toned abs, and a backless design. She wore it with off-white-coloured pants featuring a high-rise waistline and gold patti embroidery on the hem.

Sara completed the ensemble with a cape jacket featuring an open front, full-length sleeves, a tailored fitting, and gold gota patti embroidery in striped patterns. She chose minimal accessories to glam up the outfit, including jhumkis. Lastly, feathered brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, muted pink lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, and glowing skin for the glam picks. A half-tied hairdo gave the finishing touch to Sara's Diwali look.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!