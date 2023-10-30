Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan keep airport looks comfy-chic in steal-worthy outfits. Check out what they wore inside

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were clicked by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. Paparazzi accounts shared pictures and videos of the two actors exiting the airport before entering their vehicles. Janhvi and Sara chose comfy-chic fits for their jet-set look. While Janhvi looked stunning in a colourful maxi dress, Sara kept things simple in an all-black ensemble styled with hot pink-coloured accessories. Scroll through to see what the two divas wore. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan clicked at the airport. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the airport

Janhvi Kapoor's maxi dress comes in a blush pink shade with an ombre effect. It features a halter neckline, spaghetti straps, a wide U neckline, a smocked body-fitting bodice, a cinched waistline, a backless design with crisscross ties, a pleated skirt, tiers on the hem, and a breezy silhouette. She wore the ensemble with beige suede loafers and ditched all accessories to keep the airport look fuss-free.

Janhvi styled the ensemble with a glossy pink-hued lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, glowing skin, and a no-makeup look. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks gave the finishing touch to Janhvi's airport look.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan went for a casual and simple all-black outfit for the airport. She wore a black ribbed top featuring a plunging neckline, half-length sleeves, a cropped hem showing off her toned midriff, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She teamed the blouse with matching track pants featuring an elasticated waist, a baggy silhouette, and white stripes on the side.

Sara teamed the all-black outfit with a pink printed scarf, matching chunky sneakers, a baseball cap, stacked bracelets, and an over-the-body bag. A pulled-back ponytail, glossy lips, glowing skin, and a no-makeup look rounded it off.

On the work front

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to begin the second shooting schedule of her upcoming pan-India film Devara - helmed by Koratala Siva and featuring Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro… In Dino, and Murder Mubarak.

