What Sara Ali Khan wore for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Kartik Aaryan's home; check out pictures and videos

Kartik Aaryan hosted a special dinner at his residence in Mumbai to celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor invited friends from the industry to his home for the occasion, including Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur, Rasha Thadani, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani, and a few more celebrities. Sara stole the show in a gorgeous Rani pink-coloured suit set during the festive celebrations. Scroll through to read our download on her ethnic look and steal inspiration from the actor. Sara Ali Khan attends Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Kartik Aaryan's home. (Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan attends Kartik Aaryan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Sara Ali Khan attended Kartik Aaryan's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She arrived at his residence with Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra. The paparazzi shared videos of Sara posing in her gorgeous ethnic look on social media. Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, also posted a click of her posing with Kartik, Sara and Manish in front of Ganpati Bappa's idol. While Sara wore a silk suit, Kartik chose a yellow and white kurta pyjama, and Manish served a dapper style moment in a midnight blue kurta, black Nehru jacket, and white oversized pants.

What Sara Ali Khan wore

Sara's Rani pink silk suit set features a long kurta with a round neckline, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, gold brocade embroidery, and intricate embellishments on the neckline. She wore it with matching zari pants featuring see-through panels on the borders, scalloped hems, and sequin embellishments. A matching silk dupatta in gold brocade embroidery and tassel adornments gave the finishing touch to the ensemble.

Sara accessorised her ethnic attire with pink bangles, matching embroidered juttis, and statement gold jhumkis. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted ponytail, kohl-lined eyes, blush pink lip shade, rouged cheekbones, mascara on the lashes, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that kickstarted on September 19. It will conclude with Ganesh Visarjan on September 28.