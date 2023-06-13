Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and other stars attend Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash, see who wore what

The cast and makers of recently-released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stepped out to attend a bash to celebrate its success. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the movie's lead stars, arrived at the event in outfits inspired by their film. Many other celebrities from B-Town, including Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia and others, were clicked at the event. Keep scrolling to find out what the stars wore to the occasion. Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke bash

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal attended the success bash of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in a comfy look featuring a black sweatshirt and matching linen pants set. The top featured the name of his film printed on the front in a yellow hue, a hoodie, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed silhouette. He styled it with greyish black pants, white sneakers, tinted retro sunglasses, a rugged beard, and a backswept hairdo.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan also opted for a casual vibe like her co-star Vicky Kaushal during the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success party. She wore a white tee featuring the film's name printed on the front and denim jeans. While the top comes with a round neckline, half-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit, the light blue pants have a high-rise waist, distressed design, and a straight-leg fitting. Smily face earrings, chunky white sneakers, a half-tied hairdo, and minimal makeup rounded it off.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon arrived at the venue dressed in a stunning cobalt blue bodycon dress featuring a sleeveless halter neckline, a figure-hugging fit accentuating her svelte frame, and a mini hem length. She styled the ensemble with stilettos, hoop earrings, side-parted open locks, subtle eye shadow, glossy pink lips, and a glowing rouged base.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia chose a little black dress for the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success party. Her ensemble features a round neckline, a quirky cut-out on the waist, padded shoulders, silver embellishments on the trims, full-length sleeves, and a mini hem. She completed the look with a high ponytail, hot pink heels, ear studs, and striking glam.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha arrived at the event with Zaheer Iqbal in a monotone black look featuring a relaxed button-down shirt and matching tights. She styled the outfit with a chain shoulder bag, killer high heels, centre-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, a dewy face, rouged cheeks, nude lips, and mascara on the lashes.