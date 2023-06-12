Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi's reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and others, who wore what

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband, filmmaker Madhu Mantena, tied the knot with author and yoga guru Ira Trivedi in Mumbai. The couple hosted their wedding reception last night and invited the biggest celebrities from the B-Town, including Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Sunny Leone and her family, Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal, Fardeen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, Alaya F, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and more stars. They all came dressed in elegant ethnic fits. Check out who wore what to the celebrations. What stars wore at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception party. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi celebrated their union by throwing a grand reception party in Mumbai. While Ira chose a pearl-white heavily-embellished lehenga set for the occasion, Madhu complemented her in an indigo blue Chikankari-embroidered kurta, a button-up jacket, and a Bandhgala Nehru jacket. Ira styled her ethnic ensemble with an open wavy hairdo, red lip shade, striking glam picks, emerald and diamond necklace, matching earrings, mang tika and bangles.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan made a dapper appearance at the reception with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, by his side. Hrithik wowed in a sleek black blazer and pants set styled with a crisp white shirt, a pink satin pocket square, black dress shoes, a back-swept hairdo, and a clean-shaven face. Saba looked splendid in a blush pink suit set featuring a kurta, churidar pants, and a matching net dupatta embroidered in gold gota patti. Ornate gold jhumkis, mang tika, fuchsia pink lips, rouged cheeks, winged eyeliner, a dewy base, on-fleek brows, and a sleek braided hairdo completed the glam.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan kept things simple in a light pink-coloured kurta, pants and dupatta for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception party. The star wore a floral-embroidered full-sleeve kurta, embellished net dupatta, and straight-leg pants. She completed the party look with jhumkis, a matching potli bag, dainty anklets, matching juttis, a sleek hairdo, a bindi, and minimal makeup picks.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception bash in a classic dark blue-coloured suit featuring a double-breasted blazer, a classic white shirt, straight-fitted pants, a white pocket square, and a navy blue tie. He complemented the ensemble with black dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception with her family. Sunny chose an ice-blue lehenga set intricately embroidered in silver sequins and beads. It features a halter-neck cropped blouse, a high-waisted layered skirt with a floor-sweeping hem length, and a net dupatta. She tied her locks in a half ponytail and accessorised with earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception in an Anamika Khanna couture statement red saree featuring a bralette, palazzo pants and an attached dupatta draped like a saree. She teamed it with a billowy cream-coloured embroidered short jacket. Meanwhile, Huma wore a floral embroidered lehenga set, and Zaheer wore a black suit.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception. While Rakul stunned in a heavily-embellished bralette, floor-length jacket and palazzo pants, Jackky wore a bandhgala kurta, matching jacket, straight-fitted pants, and an embroidered dupatta. Rakul styled her gorgeous ethnic look with a choker, a sleek ponytail, an embellished clutch, and striking makeup.

Alaya F

Alaya F channelled her inner Desi Girl at the reception party in a black embroidered saree and a matching sequinned bralette-style blouse. She styled the six yards with a choker necklace, high heels, dainty earrings, bold eye shadow, and minimal makeup.