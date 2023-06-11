Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi: Hrithik Roshan and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa make heads turn in ethnic looks

Film producer Madhu Mantena, designer Masaba Gupta's ex-husband, is all set to tie the knot with writer Ira Trivedi on Sunday, June 11, in Mumbai. Last night, the couple hosted a mehendi ceremony, and Bollywood celebrities attended the festivities. The guest list included stars like Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Aamir Khan, and more. The stars chose stylish and elegant ethnic looks for the occasion. Scroll through to check out what they wore to the event and steal some cues for amping up your wedding guest fashion game. Hrithik Roshan and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa attend Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What stars wore to Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa attended Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony in colour-coordinated looks. The couple wore golden-coloured ensembles for the occasion. While Patralekhha looked exquisite in a sleeveless suit set, Rajkummar Rao complemented her in a bandhgala short kurta and black baggy pants styled with retro sunglasses and black loafers. Patralekhaa's suit features an embellished sleeveless kurti, net dupatta, and churidaar pyjama styled with embellished heels, a clutch, a choker necklace, jhumkis, striking makeup, and a messy updo.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan arrived at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony dressed in an elegant kurta and pyjama set. The star chose a simple cream-coloured kurta featuring light embroidery, knee-length hem, full-length sleeves, bandhgala collars, and a relaxed silhouette. He completed the outfit with straight-leg pyjama and a maroon-coloured bandhgala jacket with front button closures, Chikankari embroidery, and a figure-hugging fit. Lastly, a back-swept hairdo, rings, and tan dress shoes added the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, the bride-to-be Ira Trivedi's simple yet elegant look for her Mehendi ceremony also wo hearts on social media. She chose a blush-pink brocade-embroidered lehenga set featuring a short choli and a layered lehenga skirt. She styled the outfit with a net dupatta, choker necklace, mang tika, earrings, half-tied hairdo, and bold glam picks.