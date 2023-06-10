Kiara Advani's hot pink saree and bralette with statement jhumkis will take you through summer in style: Watch

Actor Kiara Advani visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show with her mother and Sidharth Malhotra's mother. The paparazzi clicked the star with her two moms outside the show set and shared the snippets on social media. For the occasion, Kiara slipped into a gorgeous hot pink-coloured chiffon saree and a bralette-style blouse. It is the perfect look that will take you through the summer season in style. Scroll through to check out how Kiara styled the ensemble. Kiara Advani visits The Kapil Sharma Show in a hot pink saree and bralette. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani, in a hot pink saree and bralette, visits The Kapil Sharma Show

No matter how much you love your breezy dresses and airy co-ord sets, nothing beats the elegance and ease of a summer saree. The six yards is a true classic, and an Indian wardrobe is incomplete without it. If you are looking for a drape that can elevate your summer wardrobe and take you through the hot weather in style, Kiara Advani's hot pink saree is your answer. Check out Kiara's pictures and video in the stylish ethnic look below.

Kiara's hot pink-coloured chiffon saree features broad silk-satin borders, a semi-sheer silhouette, and intricate floral thread embroidery in white and green hues done on the pallu. She draped the six yards traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder in a floor-sweeping style and folding the pleats elegantly on the front.

Kiara Advani in a pink saree and bralette on The Kapil Sharma Show set. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kiara styled the drape with a pearl-white-coloured sleeveless bralette-style blouse featuring broad straps, a plunging V neckline, intricate floral brocade embroidery, a backless design, and tassel-adorned dori ties on the back.

Kiara accessorised the traditional yet modern look with statement jewels, including jhumkis and a matching ring. Lastly, Kiara chose darkened on-fleek brows, rose-tinted lip shade, shimmering pink eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks. A pulled-back ponytail with loose waves gave the finishing touch.