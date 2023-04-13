Kriti Sanon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor to other celebs, who wore what at the Jio Studios' event

The Jio studios hosted a star-studded event at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday. The production house announced several upcoming films and web series at the occasion, attended by celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mouni Roy, Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Patani, Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Yami Gautam, and others. They walked the red carpet at the event dressed in stylish and elegant ensembles. Keep scrolling to find out who wore what. Kriti Sanon, Sobhita Dhulipala, Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor attend Jio Studios' event.

Who wore what to Jio Studios' event

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet at the Jio Studios' event dressed in a wine-red-coloured ensemble. The star has served one jaw-dropping look after the other during her past few appearances on the red carpet, and this look also garnered a full score from us. She wore a shimmering sequin embellished crop top and a high-waisted bodycon skirt featuring a thigh-high slit. Minimal makeup, side-parted wavy open locks, strapped heels, and dainty accessories completed her look. Kriti attended the event with her sister Nupur Sanon.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor walked the red carpet at the Jio Studios' event in a shimmering red sequinned saree. The pre-draped six yards feature a halter-neck cropped blouse, a pleated floor-sweeping pallu, a thigh-high slit on the skirt, and a long train at the back. Side-parted open wavy locks, striking makeup picks, high heels, and minimal accessories gave the finishing touch.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan looked dapper at the Jio Studios' event in a sleek suit set featuring a round-neck black tee, a grey-coloured pinstriped blazer, and dark grey pants. He styled the ensemble with a back-swept hairdo, stylish loafers, and a clean-shaven look.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor wore a black printed pantsuit to the star-studded event. It features a notch lapel blazer, a matching button-down shirt, and sleek pants with a flared hem. He completed the look with a side-parted messy hairdo, a trimmed beard, and black dress shoes.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala opted for a glamorous all-black look by Gucci, featuring a cropped double-breasted blazer, a collared cropped shirt styled with a necktie, high-waisted straught-fitted pants, and a G-string thong visible on the waist. She completed the outfit with embellished strappy high heels, dangling earrings, a high ponytail, minimal makeup, and statement rings.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam looked magical as she arrived on the red carpet with her husband, Aditya Dhar. She draped herself in an ivory net saree decked with intricate applique work. She teamed the six yards with a plunging neck embellished blouse, hoop earrings, a box clutch, open tresses, on-point glam, and high heels.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor made heads turn at the starry event in a light blue mini dress featuring shimmering sequin adornments, a gathered design, a cowl neckline, spaghetti straps, a bodycon silhouette, and a short hem length. She rounded it off with strappy high heels, side-parted open locks, rouged cheekbones, dewy skin, glossy blush pink lips, and dainty ear studs.

Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff

Varun Dhawan and Tiger Shroff posed for the paparazzi at the Jio Studios' event. The two stars chose sleek black suits for the occasion, styled with stylish accessories. While the highlight of Varun's look was his sheer shirt, Tiger glammed up his style with emerald-layered chains and nerdy glasses.